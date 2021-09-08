Florida A&M freshman Junior Muratovic to start at QB against Fort Valley State in 2021 home opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over on the highest of seven hills, Florida A&M football is back on the practice field as well following their one-point loss to Jackson State on Sunday. And after just a six-point performance in Miami, head coach Willie Simmons identified the immediate need to jump start this offense. Which led him to making the tough decision of starting freshman quarterback Junior Muratovic over redshirt-senior RaSean McKay.

"Really hate it for RaSean (McKay). I mean ReSean’s a guy who’s been in this program for four years. He’s worked his butt off, he cares, it means the world to him. Even when we made the move on Sunday he stayed in the game mentally and tried to help Junior out as much as possible," Simmons said in his Tuesday press conference. "But we feel that Junior gives us something in the form of a little bit savvy. A little bit of fundamental passing I guess that we missed on Sunday.

Florida A&M hosts Fort Valley State for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday in the rattlers first game back inside Bragg Memorial Stadium since 2019...stick around Cas has a finally look at your forecast next...