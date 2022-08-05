Florida A&M football's Isaiah Land named to 2022 Buck Buchanan award watch list

CHICAGO — The 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner Isaiah Land earned more preseason accolades as he was one of 35 players in the nation named to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List and looks to become the second player to win the award back-to-back in Buck Buchanan Award history.

Land is one of three playing for an HBCU on the list.

Isaiah Land was named to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List after a career year in which he led the nation in sacks (19) and tackles for loss (25.5). Land had multiple 3+ sacks games and recorded a single-game FAMU record with five in the 30-7 win versus South Carolina State. Land was also named the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner (National Defensive Player of the Year), named to six All-American teams, the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, and the All-SWAC First Team Defense.

Land has been named to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List, BOXTOROW Preseason All-American, Phil Steele FCS Preseason All-American First Team, Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American First Team, Preseason Athlon Sports All-American Team, East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list, SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and Preseason All-SWAC First Team Defense.