Florida A&M football wraps up spring season with open practice for fans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The sun was shining on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon for Florida A&M football. The Rattlers hosted an open practice for fans as Willie Simmons’ squad fine-tunes the hard work they’ve been putting in over the past few weeks in preparation for their first year in a new conference.

The Marching 100 offering some therapeutic sounds to welcome in the 2021 season. And based on what fans got to see on the field Saturday they should be very excited to see the Rattlers in action this fall when they enter the Southwest Athletic Conference. Both the offense and defense made big plays in an afternoon head coach Willie Simmons said was refreshing to be a part of. Seeing a live-action game from the confines of Bragg Memorial Stadium gave fans a sense of normalcy back into their lives. And that’s what Saturday was really all about for everyone involved.

“It feels real. Just very excited to finish the spring. 15 great days and to be able to have our fans see our last open scrimmage it’s a great feeling," said FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons. "I feel like we’ve grown as a team. Obviously, you know when you don’t play together in two years we got a brand new football team. Guys coming in, playing together, on the battlefield together. And I told them that these 15 practices were really about coming together as one and figuring out our new identity.”