Florida A&M football wins first game inside Bragg since 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M football returns to Bragg Memorial Stadium and does not disappoint as they defeated Fort Valley State 34-7 after scoring 27 unanswered points in the second half.

"I thought it was a good win," said head coach Willie Simmons. We didn't play our best football in the first half, but our games fought back."

"The defense played phenomenal for two weeks in a row, creating turnovers and collecting some sacks. We still have a lot of work to do offensively. Need to fine-tune the details and play more consistent upfront."

The defense was the highlight for the Rattlers for the second straight week as they recorded three sacks and forced three turnovers. Transfer Deonte Williams came in and made a massive impact for the Rattlers, making three stops in the backfield, including two sacks.

The defense also added points to the scoreboard for the Rattlers when linebacker Isaiah Land sacked Fort Valley State's quarterback, forcing him to fumble, and Nadarius Fagan scooped it up and maneuvered 45-yards for his first career touchdown. Land also recovered a fumble after Deonte Williams forced one. Defensive back BJ Bohler also made an impact play for the Rattlers, intercepting a deep pass by Fort Valley State and returning it 45-yards.

The Rattlers offense started slowly as freshman quarterback Junior Muratovic threw back-to-back interceptions in his first career start. Muratovic bounced back the next drive by leading the Rattlers 64-yards down the field connecting with Kamari Young for a 15-yard touchdown as the first quarter clock hit zero.

Fort Valley State responded with a touchdown drive of their own to tie the game up at seven, but it would be the last time Fort Valley State scored.

Florida A&M and Fort Valley State entered the half tied at seven, but the Rattlers would open up the second half with a seven-play, 74-yard drive as Willie Simmons made a quarterback change to Rasean McKay. McKay connected with preseason All-American Xavier Smith on a 32-yard touchdown.

Fort Valley State started to drive down the field before Fagan scooped up a fumble for a 45-yard touchdown. A couple of possessions later, the Rattlers would force another turnover via a fumble recovery. It led to three more points after a 40-yard field goal from Jose Romo-Martinez, giving the Rattlers a 24-7 lead.

After a Fort Valley State three and out, the Rattlers would go 75-yards in five plays as Bishop Bonnett broke tackles to find his way into the endzone from 6-yards out. The Rattlers would add a 49-yard field goal to cap off their 27 straight unanswered points to beat Fort Valley State 34-7.

Florida A&M returns to action this Saturday in Tampa, Florida, versus the USF Bulls. Rattler fans may listen to head coach Willie Simmons this Monday at 7 PM for Willie Simmons Live at the Hyatt House.