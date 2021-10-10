Florida A&M football wins big at home over South Carolina State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Behind a strong defensive showing and a 20-point first half performance, Florida A&M football took care of business Saturday night at Bragg Memorial Stadium in a 30-7 win over South Carolina State.

The win improves the Rattlers record to 3-2 overall.

“Like I told the team it’s probably the first time in a long time that I’ve been disappointed in a win. It’s a good home win. But unsatisfied with how we played particularly in the second half," says FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons. "I thought in the first half we came out locked in and focused. Second half kind of just went berserk in a lot of areas.

FAMU will hot the road for a matchup with Alabama A&M next Saturday.