Florida A&M Football to have 6 nationally televised games in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (famuathletics.com) —The much-anticipated return of Florida A&M football will also carry new opportunities as the Rattlers prepare to embark on their first year as members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The team kicks off its 2021 season Sept. 5 in the prestigious Orange Blossom Classic, which was recently announced as one of six Rattler events on the SWAC's upcoming ESPN schedule.