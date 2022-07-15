Florida A&M football team proud to start recruiting base at home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two weeks from Friday marks day one of fall camp for the Florida A&M football team, and it's a season that head coach Willie Simmons says has expectations that are through the roof.

Helping this team get to where they want to be? A slew of homegrown talent. Close to twenty athletes from the Big Bend and south Georgia make up this roster.

For coach, who's a homegrown guy himself, hailing from Gadsden County himself, continuing to load this roster with talent from FAMU's backyard is important, as you have to start your recruiting base at home.

"We're in the Big Bend area, north Florida, south Georgia so we really want to make sure we don't leave any stone unturned when it comes to recruiting our local talent," said Simmons. "We worked really hard to bring in more local guys. We want to continue the ranks of the Earl Holmes, the Robert Wilson's, those guys who came from these local areas and really left their mark on Florida A&M football and we want to make sure we continue that."

July 29th is the first day of fall camp for the Rattlers. Simmons heads to Birmingham for SWAC Media Days on Thursday.