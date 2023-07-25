Watch Now
Florida A&M football team has multiple players selected to SWAC Preseason all-conference first team

Rattlers preseason pick to win SWAC East Division
Jeremy Moussa, Willie Simmons
Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) talks with head coach Willie Simmons during the first half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 13:23:23-04

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTXL) — Expectations are high for the Florida A&M University football team for the upcoming 2023 college football season.

During the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) media day Tuesday, FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa was named the SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

He along with offensive linemen Jalen Goss and Cam Covin, linebacker Isaiah Major, wide receiver Jah'Marae Sheread, along with defensive backs Javan Morgan and Kendall Bohler were selected the All-SWAC Preseason football first team.

FAMU wide receiver Marcus Riley, tight end Kamari Young and defensive lineman Gentle Hunt were selected to the all-SWAC second team.

During media day in Birmingham, Alabama, it was revealed FAMU was the preseason selection to win the SWAC East Division this fall.

Defending SWAC champion and SWAC East Division champion Jackson State was picked to finish second in the division in 2023, followed by Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Mississippi Valley State and Bethune-Cookman.

FAMU begins its season in Miami Gardens Sunday, Sept. 3 against SWAC East Division foe Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic.

