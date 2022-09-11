Watch Now
Florida A&M football team defeats Albany State for 1st win of season

Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, left, runs onto the field before the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 9:58 PM, Sep 10, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football team defeated Albany State 23 to 13 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M University.

Albany State (1-1), an NCAA Division II program, played well against the Rattlers as running back Marcuis Fulks scored on a 7-yard run to help give the Golden Rams a 7-0 lead.

FAMU (1-2) responded in the second quarter offensively with 17 consecutive points to take a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed 16-of-29 passes for 230 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Xavier Smith paced the Rattlers receiving corps with eight receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown grab in the second quarter to give FAMU a 14-7 lead.

FAMU running back De'Andre Francis rushed for 79 yards and a posted a touchdown run in the second quarter.

FAMU placekicker Jose Romo-Martinez made three field goals in the win.

Fulks added a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Up next, FAMU has an open date, but returns to play Saturday, Sept. 24 with a home game against SWAC foe Alabama A&M at 6 p.m. inside Bragg Stadium.

