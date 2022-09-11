Florida A&M football team defeats Albany State for 1st win of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football team defeated Albany State 23 to 13 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M University.

Albany State (1-1), an NCAA Division II program, played well against the Rattlers as running back Marcuis Fulks scored on a 7-yard run to help give the Golden Rams a 7-0 lead.

FAMU (1-2) responded in the second quarter offensively with 17 consecutive points to take a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed 16-of-29 passes for 230 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Xavier Smith paced the Rattlers receiving corps with eight receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown grab in the second quarter to give FAMU a 14-7 lead.

FAMU running back De'Andre Francis rushed for 79 yards and a posted a touchdown run in the second quarter.

FAMU placekicker Jose Romo-Martinez made three field goals in the win.

Fulks added a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Up next, FAMU has an open date, but returns to play Saturday, Sept. 24 with a home game against SWAC foe Alabama A&M at 6 p.m. inside Bragg Stadium.