BATON ROUGE, LA. (WTXL) — Florida A&M football takes down Southern on the road 29-17. The win improves the Rattlers record to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in SWAC play.
Posted at 12:07 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 00:07:44-04
BATON ROUGE, LA. (WTXL) — Florida A&M football takes down Southern on the road 29-17. The win improves the Rattlers record to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in SWAC play.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.