Florida A&M football showcases reload of talent as Spring Season comes to end

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s been since 2019 that the Big Bend has been able to watch the Florida A&M football team in action, prior to Saturday’s open spring practice. The Rattlers hang it up until fall camp begins in a couple of months, but there’s a whole lot to look forward to if you’re a part of Rattler nation.

On top of entering their first year as a member of the Southwest Athletic Conference fans will get to see a fresh batch of new faces playing in impact roles on both sides of the ball. Everyone will agree not having a season in 2020 was beyond difficult to comprehend, but while this team waited for their next chance to hit the field, head coach Willie Simmons and his staff were making moves. To ensure that when the time came to return to action, the Rattlers would be ready to hit the ground running.

“Well you know I think that’s the sign of a great program. They say great teams don’t rebuild. So we want to feel like we’re reloading and we want to go into 2021 with a lot of momentum, a lot of pride," says Simmons. "If we can play together as a football team and continue to build on the things we’ve developed over the last three years, we feel like it’ll make for a very successful season.”