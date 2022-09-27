Florida A&M football set for third straight home game

The Rattlers of Florida A&M are fresh off their 12th straight win at Bragg, and look to add to that record as they welcome in winless Mississippi Valley State Saturday, a team head coach Willie Simmons says the Delta Devils are better than their record appears.

The Rattlers are ready for a good program to come in here this weekend in what will be their third straight game at home, and after a tough start to the year, both on and off the field, coach said they've taken advantage of the extra time in Tallahassee. It's only helped get them where they are right now.

"It felt really good to get back home and get back in the confines of Bragg Memorial Stadium, get back in our weekly routine and our guys have responded to that in a major way," said Simmons. "It's really been good, three straight home games for us, obviously a challenge for Rattlers Nation to come to Tallahassee three weekends in a row for those that are traveling."

Saturday's game is set for a 6:00 kick. Simmons says as FAMU continues to work to get their football players cleared by the NCAA. The number of athletes is at five now, and coach said he is optimistic it will be down to three by this weekend.