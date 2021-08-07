Florida A&M football returns to gridiron for first day of fall camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M football returned to the gridiron Saturday morning for the official start to fall camp. Coaches, staff and players were beaming with excitement to be back on the practice field.

And for head coach Willie Simmons, Saturday morning offered his first real look at the team he’s built as the Orange Blossom Classic draws closer and closer.

Overall, Simmons’s assessment of the first day was positive. He is happy to see his guys getting back after it with a lot of energy and eagerness. And is looking forward to what’s in store in the days to follow.

“Felt great to be on the turf. Would’ve preferred to be on the turf but because of some early morning rain so had to be on the turf. Probably about 15 degrees hotter out there. But again, a great first day," said Simmons. "Did a lot of really good things. Obviously a lot of things we have to improve upon. But that’s why you practice. Looking forward to watching the film, making corrections coming back this evening, And then hitting the field tomorrow to see how much better we can be.”

Out of the gate, being that it’s been since 2019 since we’ve seen FAMU in action the question that fans will be asking themselves is who will lead this offense? Who will take the place of Ryan Stanley? Head coach Willie Simmons says that this incoming quarterback battle should ease everyone’s worries. Whoever is under center this year will have all the tools to get the job done.

“I thought Rasean (McKay) showed really good command of the offense. He takes charge but that’s what you expect from a guy who’s been in the program for four years, that’s played 10 games, that’s won games for us as a quarterback here," Simmons added. "He learned a lot from Ryan (Stanley) so I think you’re seeing a lot of those characteristics show up. I thought LeJohn (Howard) threw some really good balls today. He shows the arm talent that he has so that’s promising. I’m really pleased with all of those guys. I think we have a really good, healthy quarterback competition.”

Now one quarterback you won't be seeing competing this season for the starting job is Kansas State transfer John Holcombe II. Simmons confirmed to us today that Holcombe II is no longer a part of the program for what Simmons said was “not upholding the standards of Florida A&M football."

