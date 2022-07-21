Florida A&M football receives cooling system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team plays week zero, and camp starts next Friday for the Rattlers. A welcomed addition to the team was unveiled Wednesday.

FAMU is the first HBCU to add a cooling system to campus with the main priority to keep athletes healthy. It's essentially a refrigerated room, and gets down to sub-20 degrees. It was made possible by $15,000 raised by the 220 Quarterback Club, a vital part of fund raising for FAMU athletics and the support is key in keeping this program on top.

"We want to win championships, we want to graduate our young men, and we want to develop them to be successful in life," said head coach Willie Simmons. "We're so excited and blessed to have so many groups that care about these young men."

"The health, wellness and safety of everybody that's out here, for whatever reason we have this cooling system out here, we want to take advantage of it," said interim athletic director Michael Smith. "That's the excitement behind it."

The cooling system will be there a while. It'll be removed September 20th.