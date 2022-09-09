Florida A&M football ready to be back in Bragg

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a not so stellar showing against Jackson State over the weekend, the Florida A&M football team is ready to be back in the 850 for their home opener this weekend. The guys are set to host Albany State, and get back on the right track, something that head coach Willie Simmons knows this team is fully capable of.

He knows the Rattlers are a good football team, and they're ready to be back home in Tallahassee for what coach calls a much needed game at Bragg.

"Team is a little bit frazzled right now, which is to be expected after two heartbreaking losses, one in embarrassing fashion this past weekend," Simmons said Monday. "This is a resilient group of guys and I feel confident this coaching staff will do what's needed to get these guys back playing good football, because we definitely didn't do that this past weekend."

Saturday's match-up against ASU is set for a 6:00 kick inside Bragg Memorial Stadium.