Florida A&M football ready for spring debut

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team is looking for a lot of fans to show up Saturday to their annual Orange and Green game, Rattler Nation's first chance to catch some new faces and get a glimpse of what this fall could look like.

FAMU drafts their teams for Saturday, meaning you'll get a competitive game this weekend. The goal? To make things just like gameday. There's been a lot of hard work put in over the past couple weeks, and this weekend gives this team, especially the young guys, a chance to experience Bragg and have a little fun all at once.

"This is the closest we can simulate to actualy gameday this fall," said head coach Willie Simmons on Tuesday. "Officials are here, people in the stands, a real running clock, a halftime show, quarters. It really gives them a barometer of what gameday in Bragg will feel like. A lot of those young guys we'll have to depend on this year. Hopefully their eyes won't be too big when we roll down to Miami because of the experiences they get this spring game and then being able to take that into the fall."

The Rattlers Orange and Green spring game is set for Saturday. Kick-off is at 2:00.