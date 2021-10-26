Florida A&M football prepares to renew rivalry with Grambling State on Homecoming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s homecoming week for Florida A&M and if the excitement of having a week full of festivities wasn’t enough, two of the most storied HBCU football programs in the history of college football will face off for the first time in over 20 years.

FAMU versus Grambling State. It doesn’t get much better than that, as both the Rattler and Tiger programs have produced top level talent in the NFL. This game is bigger then the X's and O's though, and for FAMU head coach Willie Simmons, that's why he's excited to share the field with the Tigers on Saturday.

“I think it means the world to our sport," he said Monday. "Again you’re talking about the two, in my opinion blue-blood programs in black college football. The impact they had on the game, the impact they had on young African-American men during the height of a time of racial tension during that time is unprecedented.”

The Rattlers and Tigers kickoff at 4 p.m Saturday afternoon from the confines of Bragg Memorial Stadium.

