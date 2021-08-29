Florida A&M football prepared to play multiple QB's in Orange Blossom Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M football concluded their three week long fall camp Saturday afternoon. And for the Rattlers not a day was taken for granted given the way 2020 panned out for this program.

So now one of the biggest questions remaining ahead of FAMU’s matchup with Deion Sanders and Jackson State next Sunday in the Orange Blossom Classic, is who will be under center leading the Rattlers offense? Head coach Willie Simmons says they’ll make that decision closer to gameday. But don’t be surprised to see his team use their depth at the position to their advantage. Three guys could very well be seeing significant playing time come Sunday. And Simmons says it’s mark of a good football program to have such a deep arsenal of quarterback talent to their disposal.

“We’re getting to the three guys we talked about last week. Rasean McKay, Cameron Sapp, and Junior Muratovic. We’re preparing all of those guys to take snaps against Jackson State," said Simmons. "So eventually we’ll name a quote un quote QB-1. But I think we’re a better football team when we have QB 1A, 1B, and 1C. Which means we have three guys we feel like we can win with.”

FAMU and Jackson State kickoff in the Orange Blossom Classic next Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

