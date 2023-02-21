Florida A&M football players continue to shine as they look ahead to the future

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Getting to the league is the goal for any collegiate football player. Florida A&M's Markquese Bell made it happen last year, and other Rattlers are making a strong push this year.

Isaiah Land tore it up in the Senior Bowl a few weeks ago, while four others participated in the HBCU Combine Monday, and those same four will play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday, an All-Star game for HBCU athletes.

That success for this year's seniors is a testament to the work head coach Willie Simmons and his staff have put in, from recruiting to game day, and now you're seeing the result.

"When you take over a program, that's really one of your main goals," he said. "Obviously, you want to graduate your guys at a high level. Obviously you want to position them to do great things in life, in business, and education and sport, but we know the ultimate goal is to play professional football. When you can look up in 3, 4 years and there are five, six, seven, eight players in the NFL making a difference and continuing to go out and do great things in the community. That's what we want to continue to build here on the Highest of Seven Hills."

The Legacy Bowl is set for Saturday, and it will air live on the NFL Network.