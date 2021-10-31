Florida A&M football picks up big homecoming win over Grambling State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Tallahassee was cloudy all day and quickly became dark for the Grambling State Tigers at 4:05 p.m. when they had to face the Dark Clouds Defense. The Rattlers' defense held the Tigers to only 187 yards after they allowed a late meaningless 55-yard run in tonight's 26-3 homecoming win.

"Homecoming here at FAMU, what can we say? It was a great atmosphere, amazing crowd, sellout crowd. I don't think there was an empty seat in the house," said head coach Willie Simmons. "Defensively, again, what can I say about that group? We gave up three points. In four home games this season, we've given up a grand total of 17 points. That's 4.25 points per game.

"We'll enjoy tonight's win and come back tomorrow ready to work as we continue our quest for postseason play, and I thought tonight's win was a huge step in that direction."

Defense Dominates

The Rattlers' defense continued to show their dominance, holding the Tigers to only 187 yards and only 43 in the first half, which was the fifth time this season the Rattlers have held an opposing offense to less than 100 yards in a half. The defense held the Tigers to less than 4 yards per play and forced four three and outs.

On Grambling State's final possession of the third quarter, Savion Williams showed how tough he is to contain by breaking off the blocker and sacking the quarterback in the endzone for a safety. The Rattlers' first safety on the season.

Home Win Streak Continues

Tonight's win gives the Rattlers a 10-game win streak at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The Rattlers currently have the third-longest home win streak.

Sheread Finds The End Zone

Jah'Marae Sheread picked up where he left off last week by scoring a touchdown on the opening drive on a 15-yard bubble screen that showed his elusiveness to find the endzone.

Sheread finished with four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown while adding on 34 yards off two punt returns.

Game of Firsts

Freshman wide receiver Jermaine Hawkins caught the first touchdown of his career on the first play of the second quarter when Rasean McKay lobbed it up to Hawkins in the back of the endzone, and Hawkins made a play to bring it down.

Running back, Jaylen McCloud also scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run that put the Rattlers up 21-0 in the second quarter.

Coach Simmons picked up his first win versus Grambling State after going 0-3 versus the Tigers while the head coach at Prairie View A&M.

Xavier Smith Back on Track

After missing last week's game due to an injury, Xavier Smith grabbed seven receptions for 72 yards as he continues to be one of the NCAA's active career leaders in receptions.

Jennings Leads the Way for the Backs

For the first time since the South Florida game, someone not named Bishop Bonnett led the charge on the ground. Terrell Jennings picked up 54 yards on 12 carries, while Jaylen McCloud added 48 yards off ten carries.

The Rattlers return to action Saturday, November 6, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as they face Southern University.