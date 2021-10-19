Florida A&M football looks to build momentum after comeback win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Everyone loves a good comeback story, that is, unless you're on the losing end. Florida A&M outscored Alabama A&M 19 to 3 in the fourth quarter en route to a 35 to 31 win Saturday, and for head coach Willie Simmons, that win showed the fight and determination this team has.

He said the defense showed up and got the stops they needed. The offense finished drives when they needed to, giving the Rattlers a gritty win that gives this team momentum moving forward. As the Rattlers get ready for a tough road trip at Mississippi Valley State this weekend, that's exactly what they need.

"We had to show that we can win on the road," he said Monday. "We have shown this season we can win in the confines of Bragg Memorial Stadium. We've given up 14 points in Bragg this season and scored a lot more than that. We hadn't shown we can win on the road. To go on the road, to be behind, to come back and win the game, I think it goes a long was for this football team, because now we know what it feels like to travel."

FAMU's trip to play the Delta Devils is the longest bus ride they'll take this season. For Simmons, this trip more of controlling what they can control, and if they can do that, their three game win streak will turn into four.

"When you come off a big win, an emotional win like this, you always have to make sure you don't ride that wave of having that emotional high and then it drops down the next few days," he said. "Our intensity has to stay high. Our focus, our attention to detail has to stay extremely high and we have to have a great week of preperation. Again, if we do that, I think the rest will take care of itself."

Saturday's game is a 4:00 kick at Mississippi Valley State.