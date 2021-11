TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a big 46-21 win over Bethune Cookman in the Florida Classic on Saturday, Florida A&M left no questions for the FCS Playoff Selection Committee. The Rattlers were selected as an At-Large Bid.

FAMU will travel to Hammond, Louisiana to play Southeast Louisiana in the first round. If Florida A&M wins that game, a second round matchup with number three national seed James Madison awaits them.