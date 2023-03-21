Florida A&M football got back to work Tuesday after spring break

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday was a chilly day one of post spring break practice for the Florida A&M football team, a practice head coach Willie Simmons notes left some moments to be desired, but overall the guys came out with intensity and they were ready to work.

A lot of that is a credit to the guys themselves, as coach noted many of them stayed in Tallahassee last week. He saw a lot of them working to get better, which was not a requirement, just on their own terms, and that's a good look for success come fall.

"Like we told the guys, Championship football teams, Championship individuals really don't have an offseason," said Simmons Tuesday. "It doesn't mean you have to work like you would if you were on campus, but everyday you probably need to do something to help yourself get better. Watch some film, do some conditioning, lift some weights. I think our guys did. We came back, and I didn't see much of a drop-off from when we left the week before spring break and when we came back today."

The Rattlers spring game is April 15th.

