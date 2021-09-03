Florida A&M football focused on themselves entering Sunday's Orange Blossom Classic

MIAMI, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M Rattlers left Thursday for the Orange Blossom Classic, where they'll face Jackson State on Sunday in Miami.

Unlike the Rattlers, Jackson State played a spring season, but FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said he isn't too worried about the advantage Jackson State may or may not have from that. He said he's more worried about his team and focusing on what they're doing and making sure they do the little things right.

"We know they'll be a talented football team. There are a lot of talented football teams in the SWAC, just like there were talented football teams in the MEAC," he said. "Like I tell our football team, we're talented, but talent isn't always an indicator of who's going to win. It's about who executes, who plays together and overcomes the adversity that comes in the three-hour football game. For us, it's about focusing on that."

FAMU and Jackson State kick at 3 p.m. on Sunday.