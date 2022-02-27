Florida A&M football feeling confident as Spring practice kicks off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spring practice has officially kicked off for Florida A&M football. The Rattlers hit the field Saturday morning for the first of 15 practices that will culminate in April with the Orange and Green spring game.

The energy was buzzing around Bragg as head coach Willie Simmons and company began their campaign for a SWAC title. Expectations are at an all time high for this program following a 9-3 season, that finished with the programs first FCS playoff appearance since 2001. Simmons knows the guys in this locker room are confident that they’ll be ready to rise to challenges ahead.

“I think the confidence comes from the way we work. The way we train. Again we’ve worked really hard to build the championship culture here but that is embedded in how we approach every single day," said Simmons. "Our mindset waking up how we eat breakfast, going to class, lifting weights. And then ultimately coming on the practice field is what gives us the confidence to feel like the football team that can be the ebay in the SWAC this year.

Rattler fans mark your calendars, FAMU’s spring game is set for April 9th.