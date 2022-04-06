Florida A&M football enjoying healthy quarterback battle before spring debut

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fifteen spring practices are just about in the books for the Florida A&M football team. Their annual Orange and Green spring game is slated for this weekend. Head coach Willie Simmons said the quarterback group is what everyone's paying attention to, and even though it may be a battle amongst the group, coach says they're committed to making each other better.

"They're helping each other, so when Rasean (McKay) is out, he's in the ear of the third quarterback, the fourth quarterback," he said. "Those guys are talking about coverage and the concepts to one another. It's good to see that even in the midst of a healthy competition, they're committing themselves to being a family and I think that's a very vital part of being a good football team."

Florida A&M's Orange and Green spring game is set for Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Kick-off is at 2:00.