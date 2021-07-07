Watch
Florida A&M football embracing opportunities from move to the SWAC

Posted at 11:47 PM, Jul 06, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In exactly two months, the Florida A&M football team opens their season, and in turn makes their debut in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The Rattlers move to the SWAC became official last Thursday, July 1st, and it's a move the school, and the conference are excited about.

The SWAC is the largest HBCU conference. Brand recognition are attendance numbers are two of many things that FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons is looking forward to as they begin this new era.

"(Getting to host) The SWAC championship game, the Celebration Bowl, all the Classics that are a part of the Conference, and then you look at the fact that attendance is so big in the conference, just the revenue opportunities for us are limitless," he said.

The Rattlers SWAC debut is September 5th in Miami against Jackson State at the Orange Blossom classic.

