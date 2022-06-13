Florida A&M football earns FCS Preseason All-American selections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Athlon Sports announced its 2022 FCS Preseason All-American Team for this upcoming season, and two Rattlers were featured on the list.

The Rattlers were the only HBCU to have anyone named to the FCS Preseason All-American Team.

Linebacker Isaiah Land earned a spot after having a historic season for the Rattlers in 2021. Land finished the season leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss as he was named the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner. Land also set a school record with the most sacks in a single game (five versus South Carolina State).

Punt returner Jah'Marae Sheread earned a spot after leading the nation in yards per punt return with 19.9. Sheread had 358 punt return yards and one punt return touchdown.

