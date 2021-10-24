Florida A&M football continuing to find ways to finish games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following his team's 31-28 win on the road against Mississippi Valley State, Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons says the level of talent top to bottom in the Southwestern Athletic Conference is underestimated.

MVSU is ranked towards the bottom of the conference standings but have played in numerous one-possession ball games like the one they gave to the Rattlers Saturday in Itta Bena. So although on paper FAMU beat a team ranked second to last in it’s division. Simmons is happy with the fight he’s seeing from his guys. Especially after a two week stretch of pulling out road wins in games that have come down to winning the fourth quarter.

“Our guys understand the physical and menthol preparation that it takes. This was our longest bus trip. Nine hours on the bus and an hour drive to the stadium. In an environment that’s nothing like Bragg Memorial Stadium," said Simmons. "So for us being able to finish, it's something we take great pride in. And the fact that we work the way we do in August with our conditioning, we want to be the last team standing. We want to be physically and mentally tougher than any other team. And I think we’ve showed that.”

And Rattler fans get ready because FAMU returns home on Saturday for homecoming in a showdown with Grambling State. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.