Florida A&M football continues to work as spring game approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In just over a week, fans will fill Bragg Memorial Stadium to catch their first glimpse of the 2023 Florida A&M football team, and with just a few practices to go until that game, head coach Willie Simmons said this group continues to get better.

He said they've maintained the same expectations all spring. It's critical for guys to retain information, make corrections if needed, and apply what they've learned to to field so when it comes down to gameday, they'll be their best.

"We're just always stressing the little things, proper alignments, proper communication, great technique, and guys playing with great effort," he said. "Eleven practices in, you see flashes of it, but again, we have to get more consistent with it to maximize our potential. We did a lot of team situations today, in shorts, just to see if they can apply all the fundamentals we've given them so far. I thought the guys handled it, for the most part, pretty well."

The orange and green game is set for Saturday April 15th. Kick-off is at 2 p.m.

