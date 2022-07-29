Florida A&M focused on the end goal as fall camp begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The countdown to kickoff has officially begun for the Florida A&M football team, as the Rattlers started fall camp Friday morning. There's a lot of excitement around this program. This team knows what they are capable of and they won't stop until they get it.

"Last season was kind of unfinished business and we are just trying to capitalize off last year," said redshirt senior defensive back BJ Bohler.

Florida A&M may capped off last season with an appearance in the FCS Playoffs, but it's a one point loss to Jackson State, that changed the course of their season.

"We know we were one point away from having a ring," said redshirt senior quarterback Rasean McKay. "Every day when I come into the field house, that's on the back of my mind."

"When you're that close, really two years in a row, the guys see it's not a lot we have to do," said head coach Willie Simmons. "It's about the little things, so what can we as coaches, as individuals do to find that one point? That's what we were from last season winning a championship."

A SWAC Championship, and a Celebration Bowl title, that's what this team is striving for, and it's that attention to detail that they're hoping gets them there.

"Whatever it is we have to do to take that next step, I think these guys see that and that's what they're focused on this training camp," said Simmons.

Focus that started this spring, and has carried them all summer.

"Seeing those guys get all the glam and all the glory, we're just thinking that could have been us," said Bohler. "We plan on going in this season, not trying to look ahead, but trying to take it one game at a time. We know what our end goal is."

"The fans are expecting us to put on a show, and that's what we're going to do," said McKay.

The Rattlers return to the practice field Saturday for day two of fall camp. Their first game of the season is set for August 27, when they travel to North Carolina.