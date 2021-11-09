Florida A&M focused on moving forward as they look to finish strong

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team is now 7-2 on the year with two games to go. The Rattlers continue their push to make the FCS playoffs, and right now, they're looking in from the outside.

Head coach Willie Simmons compared this football program to a train Monday. With The Classic looming, there are distractions ahead, but they have to steam roll everyone in their path. In the way this week? Arkansas-Pine Bluff, their next obstacle to get to their ultimate goal.

"We can not deviate, we cannot turn left or right or go around it," he said. "We have to go straight through it in order to achieve our goal. That's the mindset that we have so in order to do that, it's all systems go and full steam ahead so to speak. It's that old cliche. We all have to be on the same page as that. Nobody's talked about the Classic, nobody's even mentioned the Classic. Our sole, primary focus in on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff."

Kick-off is Saturday on the road at Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 3:00.