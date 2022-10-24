FAMU focus on "keeping the main thing the main thing" as homecoming week arrives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's homecoming week for Florida A&M, and the Rattlers have a chance to extend their win-streak in front of a sold out crowd, as this weekend's homecoming match-up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff is officially sold out.

There is a lot of fanfare around this game, as it is homecoming, and the Rattlers have a 13 game home win streak to protect, the second longest in the FCS. It's a big week for pride, for FAMU alums, and for the race to make the postseason, and despite everything else that is going on, head coach Willie Simmons has no doubt this team will stay focused.

"For us, it's about keeping the main thing the main thing and understanding, again, like I told the guys, as many parties and festivities that occur during this week, everyone wants to leave to go back to their respective places on Sunday with a great feeling and that feeling comes from winning homecoming," he said. "We definitely have to make sure we take care of business in that regard and that means keeping the distractions down to a minimum."

Simmons said in a big week this this, consistency comes into play, as it means more now more than ever.

"This week is still about us. It's about our improvement in all areas, but then specifically just to those critical situations, the importance of the detail, the importance of the discipline, the importance of being able to execute with our fundamentals in those critical situations. That's what we need to see."

Saturday's game is set for 4:00.

