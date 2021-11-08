Florida A&M focused on keeping a playoff mentality as end of season approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M knew Southern was going to be a tough place to play. Head coach Willie Simmons talked about it all last week, but loud fans and distracting band were not a problem for the Rattlers.

FAMU led the Jags at halftime, and shut them out in the second half, winning 29-17 to improve to 7-2 on the year with two games to go. With the end of the season approaching comes the Rattlers last few weeks to push to make the FCS playoffs. They're on the outside looking in right now, but they are still very much in the hunt, and it's a playoff mindset for this team every single week.

"We need a little bit of help to get to the SWAC championship game, but we can only control what we can control," said Simmons after Saturday's win. "We are going to worry about FAMU, how we prepare, how we play on Saturdays, and then we're going to let the chips fall where they may. We feel like we've built a strong enough resume and hopefully people across the country are taking notice of what we've done and what we're doing."

The Rattlers travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff this Saturday. Kick-off is at 3:00.

