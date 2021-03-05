Florida A&M focused on fundamentals early in spring practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team got spring practice rolling Wednesday. Head coach Willie Simmons said right now, they're stressing fundamentals and just getting everyone back used to playing football.

The Rattlers didn't play this fall. They were allowed to practice as they prepared for the spring season, but that was cut when FAMU decided not to play. For this team, they're amped up to strap on helmets as they prepare for their move to the SWAC.

"They've had great attitudes. That's been the most impressive thing about this entire process," said Simmons. "We didn't have guys quit, we didn't have guys tank academically. The guys have maintained a great attitude amidst all the adversity we had to face. Just rewarding seeing them be able to do what they love to do, which is play football and hopefully we'll be able to continue to do so as we continue to prepare for the 2021 season."

The Rattlers spring game is set for April 3. Simmons said they are still figuring out the logistics of what that game will look like for fans.