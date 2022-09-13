Watch Now
Florida A&M focused on fundamentals during bye week

Posted at 11:28 AM, Sep 13, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M heads into a bye week, and they are doing so on a high note, as the Rattlers topped Albany State 23 to 13 Saturday night, their 11th straight victory in Bragg.

Head coach Willie Simmons praised the offense Saturday night, but noted the defense has work to do.

The Rattlers don't play again until September 24th, and coach hopes to use this week to focus and get better at the little things.

"We'll use this bye week coming up to rest up and get healthy, but to get back to basic fundamentals, because obviously, we're going to need that," he said. "Everyone else we play is our level. All conference games are left expect one, which is South Carolina State, who's a conference champion, so we definitely have to play better football, than we played tonight if we want to continue to show voters and decision makers that we're one of the top teams in FCS football."

FAMU hosts Alabama A&M on September 24th.

