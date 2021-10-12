Florida A&M focused on fixing penalties ahead of Alabama A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M won their second straight on Saturday with a 30 to 7 victory over South Carolina State. It was a win that was never really close, but a win head coach Willie Simmons wasn't 100% satisfied with.

The big thing he wants to see this team improve on? Getting rid of the self inflicted penalties, those before the ball is snapped or after the play is dead. Simmons notes those are the types of penalties that can cost a team a game, and with nothing but conference games from here on out, every game is big and every little thing you do to win those games means even more.

"We're in a playoff push right now, we understand we have to win the eye test and when you have games like that with penalties like that, it doesn't help you in the eye test," he said Monday. "We cannot have that type of undiscipline and unselfishness, and that starts with me as a head coach to make sure we continue to drive home that message, and it trickles down to the assistant coaches to make sure they're reinforcing it, and then the players have to take ownership."

The Rattlers travel to Huntsville to face Alabama A&M on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2:00.