Florida A&M focused heading into first FCS Playoff in two decades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Orlando was rocking Saturday night, and if you ask any Florida A&M football fan, the celebration is still on after beating Bethune-Cookman in The Classic.

For the Rattler football team, the celebration is over. For the first time since 2001, FAMU is in the FCS playoffs. Southeastern Louisiana their first opponent, which is a team that has their full attention.

"The goal wasn't just to get into the FCS Playoffs, but the goal is to make a run at a National Championship," said head coach Willie Simmons on Monday. "In order to do that, we have to put Saturday's game aside, 24 rule as always, and get right back to the drawing board and go to work."

Florida A&M at Southeastern Louisiana is set for Saturday, 7:00 kick in Hammond, Louisiana.