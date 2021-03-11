Florida A&M falls to No. 2 Arizona

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Brandice Boatwright and Desirae Beachem both registered hits as Florida A&M to the No. 2 ranked Arizona Wildcats, 8-0 in five innings at the Rattler Softball Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rattlers were limited to just two hits in 16 at-bats, while the Wildcats relied on early homeruns to carry them to victory.

In the first inning, Arizona got on the board with back-to-back homeruns from Jessie Harper and Dejah Mulipola. The Wildcats followed up with a grand slam in the bottom of the second to stretch their lead to six.

The scoring slowed down in the next two innings with Arizona adding two runs in the fourth inning.

Gabriella Williams (0-2) received the loss, tossing 4.0 innings allowing eight runs (five earned) on eight hits with three walks. Nadia Zenteno entered in the fifth inning, surrendering no hits with one walk.

Devyn Netz (2-0) got the win in relief for the Wildcats, working 2.0 innings, striking out three batters while allowing one walk.

On Deck

FAMU softball now prepares for Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play with a trip to Greensboro, N.C to square off against North Carolina A&T on March 20 and 21. Both days will be doubleheaders with first pitch on March 20 is set for 1 p.m. The March 21 twin-bill will begin at 11 a.m.