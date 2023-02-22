Florida A&M falls to Mercer in first of two game series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — An outstanding offensive output was not enough for Florida A&M on Tuesday. The Rattlers tallied five runs, but could not hold the Mercer Bears at bay, and were bested 21-5.

Senior Amir Asghar (0-1) started and took the loss on the mound for Florida A&M (0-4).

Senior Griffin Long led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 1-for-2 in the ballgame with a home run and two RBI. Freshman Joseph Pierini furnished a standout day at the dish as well, going 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI. Junior Adam Haidermota also chipped in, going 1-for-1 for Florida A&M with a double and an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Trailing 15-0, the Rattlers first put runs on the board in the sixth inning. Pierini drove in two runs for Florida A&M with a single, that scored junior Ty Jackson and senior Ty Hanchey.

The Rattlers deficit grew to 17-2 before their offense got back on the scoreboard, cutting into that deficit in the eighth inning. Florida A&M pushed across a run on Haidermota's two-out RBI double, which tightened the Bears lead to 17-3.

Mercer expanded their lead to 21-3 before the Florida A&M offense got back to work, reducing that lead to 21-5 in the ninth. The Rattlers added two to their tally on Long's two-run homer to left. The Rattlers were unable to get any closer, as neither team scored again in the ballgame.

GAME NOTES

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the ninth, when it pushed two runs across.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 59 Mercer hitters in the game, allowing two ground balls and 14 fly balls while striking out 10.

» The Rattlers drew seven walks from Mercer pitching.

» Long led the Rattlers at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.

» Mercer was led offensively by sophomore Treyson Hughes, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI.

» Junior Walt Thomas led the Bears pitching staff, throwing two scoreless innings.

