Florida A&M falls to Jackson State to open three game series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M Rattlers struggled on Thursday, falling to the Jackson State Tigers by final score of 6-1.

Sophomore Dallas Tease (0-3) started and took the loss on the mound for Florida A&M (13-17, ). Senior Zach Morea was a bright spot out of the bullpen, going three shutout innings while allowing two hits, walking one and striking out three.

In the batter's box, the Rattlers were led by junior Ty Jackson, who went 2-for-4 on the day with a double. Junior Adam Haidermota put together a standout effort as well, going 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Sophomore Will Brown also helped out for Florida A&M, putting together two hits in four trips to the plate.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Trailing 4-0, the Rattlers first put runs on the board in the second inning. Senior Janmikell Bastardo came across to score the lone run of the inning for Florida A&M and get them on the board. The Rattlers were unable to get any closer, as Jackson State added two runs to their tally on the way to a 6-1 final.

GAME NOTES

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the second, when it pushed one run across.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 46 Jackson State hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and nine fly balls while striking out six.

» Jackson led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double.

» Jackson State was led offensively by senior Caleb Evans, who went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

» Junior Christian Womble led the Tigers pitching staff, throwing six innings of one-run ball.