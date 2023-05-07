Florida A&M falls to Jackson State 8-7 despite eighth-inning lead

JACKSON, Miss. --The Florida A&M Rattlers took a 7-6 lead into the eighth inning, but could not hang on and fell 8-7 to the Jackson State Tigers Saturday.

Senior Morea (3-1) took the loss on the mound for Florida A&M (22-22, 16-7). Junior Simmons was a bright spot out of the bullpen, going one shutout inning while allowing one hit.

Senior Hanchey led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 3-for-5 in the ballgame with a triple and three RBI. Junior Jackson compiled a standout effort as well, going 1-for-5 with two RBI. Sophomore Brown also helped out, going 3-for-4 for Florida A&M.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers were trailing 5-0 in the fifth inning when they first put runs on the board. Florida A&M's offense started clicking and put up four runs, including a two-run triple off the bat of Hanchey.

The Rattlers kept the Tigers off the board before taking the lead in the sixth. which brought the Rattlers lead to 7-5. The Rattlers were unable to hold the lead, as Jackson State scored three times over the remaining three innings to grab the 8-7 win.

GAME NOTES

» The Rattlers got three-hit games from both Hanchey and Brown.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the fifth, when it pushed four runs across.

» Florida A&M went 5-for-11 (.455) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 42 Jackson State hitters in the game, allowing 11 ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out six.

» The Rattlers drew four walks from Jackson State pitching.

» Hanchey led the Rattlers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI.

» Jackson State was led offensively by senior Jatavis Melton, who went 3-for-3 with two RBI.

» Sophomore Erick Gonzalez led the Tigers pitching staff, throwing one shutout inning.

