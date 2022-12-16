Florida A&M falls 72-47 to Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, MS. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M women's basketball team got a 17-point showing from the bench, but fell 72-47 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road Thursday.

Ivet Subirats led the Rattlers (2-7) with 10 points and three steals. Ahriahna Grizzle also tacked on seven points, six assists and three steals and Mide Oriyomi chipped in as well with eight points off the bench.

Led by Caylan Jones' two offensive rebounds, Florida A&M did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 14 boards that resulted in four second chance points.

Florida A&M did a great job disrupting Mississippi State shots in the contest, coming away with eight blocks. Eliya Ellis led the way individually for the Rattlers with three rejections.

How It Happened

Florida A&M struggled out of the gate, falling behind 27-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rattlers continued to lose ground in the second quarter and faced a 42-16 halftime deficit.

Florida A&M's deficit continued to grow after halftime, and the Rattlers faced a 61-28 disadvantage heading to the fourth quarter. Florida A&M knocked down two three-pointers in the quarter to score six of its 12 total points.

Mississippi State kept widening its lead in the fourth, constructing a 62-28 advantage before Florida A&M went on a 6-0 run, finished off by Ellis' layup, to shrink the deficit to 62-34 with 8:22 to go in the contest. The Rattlers kept their comeback going, but Mississippi State managed to hold on for the 72-47 win. Florida A&M took advantage of five Mississippi State turnovers in the quarter, scoring six points off of those takeaways.

Game Notes

» Florida A&M got a team-high six rebounds from Dylan Horton.