Florida A&M entering new era with excitement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's a lot to be excited about if you're a Florida A&M Rattler. Stadium upgrades and the move to the SWAC bringing a lot of buzz to campus, and the administration is gearing up for a busy fall.

"We are really laser focused on our student athletes being able to compete for football," said Athletic Director Kortne Gosha, who said it's been a busy summer so far. "It's been two years."

Two years of a lot of exciting change, like upgrades to the fieldhouse, to Bragg Memorial Stadium, and a move to the SWAC is coming this fall for the Rattlers.

"There's a lot of new. There's a lot of excitement about being the best," said Gosha. "Our current student athletes are fired up. The sense of pride in the place, we have a place we're proud of that we bring prospective student-athletes too."

Over one million dollars invested into the fieldhouse alone, and the upgrades are everywhere, even down to what the Rattlers will wear.

"You see it across the country. There are teams a variety of uniforms," he said. "I think you'll see that. We talk about our Lebron James partnership with Nike, so I think you'll see all the Rattlers across our programs come out and probably look the best in the country."

They'll be looking good as a new era begins on the hill.

"We're calling it the renaissance of Bragg Stadium, but it's really a renaissance of our entire athletic program and an opportunity for us to come into a new league anew."

The Rattlers open the 20-21 season against Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic Sunday, September 5th.