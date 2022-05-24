Florida A&M duo qualifies for NCAA East preliminary track and field meet

THE FLORIDA A&M TRACK AND FIELD PROGRAM WILL BE REPRESENTED WELL AT THE NCAA EAST PRELIMINARIES FROM MAY 25-28 IN BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Florida A&M track and field program will be represented well at the NCAA East Preliminaries from May 25-28 in Bloomington, Ind., where Rachel Robertson and Jaylyn Scott will continue their outdoor season in competition against the nation's best.

Robertson qualified for the meet in the triple jump (13.21 meters) and Scott in the 400-meter hurdles (50.75 seconds).

These event they were recently crowned Southwestern Athletic Conference champions.

The first round of the 400-meter hurdle race is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, at 8:25 p.m., while the triple jump will occur Saturday, May 28, at 6 p.m.

It will cement Robertson's first NCAA appearance and the second in as many years for Scott.