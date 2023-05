TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball team lost to Alabama State 9-7 in 12 innings of an SWAC game Saturday at Moore-Kittles Stadium on the campus of FAMU.

The Rattlers end the regular season with a 24-27 overall record with an 18-12 record in SWAC games, while the Hornets improved to 39-16 overall and 26-4 in the SWAC.