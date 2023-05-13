Watch Now
Florida A&M drops game one to Bethune-Cookman Friday night

Posted at 12:32 PM, May 13, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M Rattlers struggled on Friday, falling to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 13-4 despite the efforts of senior Jared Weber, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Senior Hunter Viets (6-2) started and took the loss on the mound for Florida A&M (22-24, ). The right-hander went six innings, giving up six runs, two earned, on six hits, allowing two walks and striking out four. Junior Jared Townsend was a bright spot out of the bullpen, going one shutout inning without allowing a hit, walking none and striking out one.

Weber led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 1-for-4 in the ballgame with a double and two RBI. Freshman Ben Kim compiled a standout performance at the plate as well, going 2-for-3 with a triple. Junior Sebastian Greico also chipped in, going 1-for-2 for Florida A&M with a double and two walks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers were trailing 3-0 in the third inning when they first put runs on the board. Kim came across to score the lone run of the inning for Florida A&M and get them on the board.

The Rattlers kept the Wildcats off the board before narrowing the gap further in the fifth. Florida A&M scored once on an RBI single off the bat of sophomore Jalen Niles, which tightened the Wildcats lead to 3-2.

Bethune-Cookman built their lead to 13-2 before the Florida A&M offense got going, reducing that lead to 13-4 in the eighth. The Rattlers drove two runs across on a two-run double from Weber that brought home senior Janmikell Bastardo and Greico. The Rattlers were unable to get any closer, as neither team scored again in the ballgame.

