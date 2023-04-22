Florida A&M dominates Mississippi Valley State 13-5

TALLAHASSEE, FL --Junior Ty Jackson racked up three extra base hits and senior Jared Weber added two more to help propel the Florida A&M Rattlers past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 13-5 on Friday.

Senior Hunter Viets (5-0) got the win for Florida A&M (19-18, ). The right-hander went six innings, giving up two runs, both of them earned, on four hits, allowing no walks and striking out six. Junior Josh Scragg also pitched well, going one shutout inning while allowing one hit, walking none and striking out one.

Jackson's three extra base hits were the highlight of a 3-for-5 day, and included a double, two triples and two RBI. Weber made his contribution with two doubles and an RBI, part of a 3-for-5 performance at the plate. Senior Janmikell Bastardo also chipped in for the Rattlers, putting together three hits in five trips to the plate while adding a home run and two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got on the board immediately, starting their scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning. Florida A&M put three runs on the board in the inning, highlighted by a run-scoring triple from senior Ty Hanchey.

The Rattlers then held the Delta Devils scoreless before getting back on the board the very next inning. which brought the score to 6-0 in favor of the Rattlers.

Florida A&M held Mississippi Valley State without a run before building their lead to 7-0 the following inning. The Rattlers scored a run on Bastardo's leadoff home run off sophomore Lewis.

The Delta Devils gained ground, closing the gap to 7-2 until Florida A&M added some insurance in the seventh. The Rattlers scored four runs in the inning, highlighted by a three-run home run off the bat of junior Sebastian Greico, bringing the score to 11-2 in favor of Florida A&M.

Mississippi Valley State got within 11-5 until the Rattlers scored again in the eighth inning to stretch its lead to 13-5. Florida A&M managed to push across two runs in the inning. The score remained 13-5 for the rest of the game, as the Rattlers coasted to the win.

GAME NOTES

» Florida A&M got three-hit games from three different hitters.

» Viets struck out six Delta Devils hitters.

» The Rattlers had both Jackson and Weber crush multiple extra-base hits in the ballgame.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the seventh, when it pushed four runs across.

» Florida A&M took a 3-0 lead in the bottom half of the first and didn't surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» Viets put together six innings of two-run ball for the Rattlers.

» Four Rattlers had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Delta Devils at a 14-10 clip.

» Florida A&M went 6-for-11 (.545) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 36 Mississippi Valley State hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out nine.

» Jackson led the Rattlers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, two triples and two RBI.

» Mississippi Valley State was led offensively by junior Hull, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

» Junior Valenzuela led the Delta Devils pitching staff, throwing 1.1 innings of two-run ball.

