Florida A&M defense leading the way for the Rattlers early in 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was an all around great Saturday for Tallahassee. In their first Southwestern Athletic Conference home game, Florida A&M picked up a shutout win over Alabama State. And anytime you can hold your opponents to nice ol’ goose egg on the scoreboard you’re going to find a lot of success.

And so far through four games this season and their two wins, FAMU has leaned on it’s defense to get the job done. It’s an experienced unit head coach Willie Simmons knew would be a key component to their game plan when the Rattlers were looking ahead to the 2021 campaign. Now that they’re getting that opportunity to showcase their talents Simmons says he’s going to keep relying on his defense to win games while his offense continues to find it’s rhythm.

“Interior wise we rolled out a bunch of guys and made it hard for them to run the ball. And the secondary. You got guys competing. Kortney Cox had a big play there at the end with the interception. So again defensively we’ve built this team to be very strong in that area and we’re going to lean on them," Simmons said on Saturday following the win. "We’ve been known for high powered offenses around here, but defenses win championships. So we’re going to lean on this defense to carry us this season because I know they’ll continue to play at a high level.”

FAMU returns to Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturdya when they host South Carolina State. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.