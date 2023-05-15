Florida A&M defeats rival Bethune-Cookman in 10 innings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball team defeated in-state rival and SWAC foe Bethune-Cookman 5-4 in 10 innings Sunday at Moore-Kittles Field.

FAMU (23-25, 17-10 SWAC) led 3-1 entering the top of the ninth inning and during the frame, B-CU (27-23, 18-8 SWAC) scored three runs to take a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Joseph Pierini delivered an RBI single to tie the game 4-4 which sent the game to an extra inning.

The visiting Wildcats did not score in the top of the 10 inning.

In the bottom of the 10th inning and with a runner on base, FAMU's Ben Kim delivered an RBI single to bring home the game-winning run for the Rattlers.

FAMU's Jared Weber had a two-run triple in the bottom of the second to give FAMU a 2-0 lead.

Adam Haidermota led FAMU with two hits during the game.

Manny Souffrain led B-CU with two hits including a double and an RBI.

Raylan Wagner got the start on the mound for Florida A&M and went eight innings, gave up five hits, an earned run, zero walks and struck out four batters for the no decision.

Grant Harrison pitched two innings in relief to earn the win for FAMU.

Up next, FAMU hosts SWAC foe Alabama State for a three game series beginning Thursday to conclude its 2023 regular season.